Bangladesh qualify directly for World Cup, West Indies miss out again

Afghanistan secured direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup after defeating Ireland by three wickets in the third ODI, achieving two major milestones with one victory.

The result also benefited Bangladesh. Afghanistan’s win means Bangladesh will join the direct qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup. The victory also finalised the eight teams that will qualify directly based on the ODI rankings.

According to cricket website ESPNcricinfo, defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Afghanistan and Bangladesh will qualify directly for the tournament.

South Africa and Zimbabwe will also feature in the World Cup as the host nations.

West Indies, however, have suffered a major setback. The two-time world champions will once again have to go through the qualifying tournament. It will be their third consecutive appearance in the World Cup qualifiers.

The Caribbean side failed to qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup, marking the first time they missed the tournament.

Currently ranked 10th, the West Indies cannot accumulate enough points to break into the top eight before the cut-off date, even if they win their two upcoming ODIs against India. Consequently, they must compete in the Qualifier tournament scheduled for February next year.