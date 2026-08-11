Presidential election voting to be broadcast live: EC Secretary

Upcoming presidential election will be broadcast live on TV and seating arrangements will be provided for the journalists, said Senior Secretary of the Election Commission (EC) Akhhtar Ahmed on Tuesday (August 11).

He made the announcement at the Election Commission Secretariat following a preparatory meeting at the Cabinet Room of the National Parliament. Acting Speaker Kaisar Kamal presided over the meeting.

The presidential position fell vacant after 22nd President Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned citing illness on July 24. The EC subsequently announced the schedule, setting the election for August 20.

Both the BNP and Jamaat alliances are fielding candidates. If multiple valid candidates remain, the country could see a contested presidential vote for the first time in 35 years.

Detailing the voting procedure, Akhhtar Ahmed said Members of Parliament (MPs) will remain seated in their respective places.

20 EC officials, alongside the Speaker, will deliver ballot papers to the MPs. Members will mark their preferred candidate and drop the ballot into any of the three ballot boxes kept in front.

Regarding the vote count and results, the EC Secretary stated that counting will take place inside the Parliament Chamber immediately after voting ends at 5:00PM.

A total of 349 ballots will be cast. The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) will announce the preliminary result in the chamber, followed by an official gazette notification from the Secretariat. The entire process will be telecast live, with designated seats reserved for media personnel.

The ballot paper will consist of two parts. One part is the counterfoil, containing the serial number, voter’s name, division number, and signature space. The other part will display the candidates’ names, where voters must write their full name and sign next to their choice.

Akhhtar Ahmed added that 20 EC officials will manage the election with special ID cards, while Election Commissioners will observe the proceedings in person.

When asked whether voting against one’s party candidate would trigger Article 70 of the Constitution, the EC Secretary declined to comment, describing it as a political question beyond procedural matters.