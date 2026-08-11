Unbearable load-shedding leaves Sylhet residents frustrated

Load-shedding has reached an unbearable level in Sylhet, with power cuts occurring almost every hour in the city and electricity unavailable for nearly half the day in some rural areas.

The frequent outages, coupled with intense heat since yesterday, have left residents frustrated. The heat and load-shedding continued today (11 August), making it difficult for people to stay at home.

Frustrated by the power cuts, local residents blocked the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at Tuker Bazar in Sylhet Sadar upazila and staged a protest last night. They alleged that electricity was being cut for hours even amid the intense heat.

Officials of the electricity department said load-shedding was necessary because power supply was lower than demand. They said the situation would continue until supply returned to normal.

Sylhet experienced intense sunshine and severe heat from this morning. The ongoing load-shedding has made conditions particularly difficult for residents.

The power cuts have also disrupted businesses and reduced attendance at educational institutions. Shops, businesses and offices are facing operational difficulties, while students and people working online are also struggling.

Jaber Ahmed, a clothing retailer in the city’s Zindabazar area, said, “Business is already suffering because of the heat. On top of that, there is load-shedding. The electricity goes out every so often and then remains unavailable for a long time.”

He said generators had to be used to keep the shop’s lights and fans running. “As a result, the expenses are much higher than the income,” he said.

Abdur Rahim, a medicine shop owner in the Bharathkhala area of South Surma, said, “Because of the electricity going on and off, it is not possible to keep the refrigerator and air conditioner running all the time. As the medicines cannot be kept at the required temperature, many of them are getting spoiled.”

Jobholder Kabir Hossain said, “We have now learnt to tolerate everything. The condition of the electricity supply is so bad. Yet people do not seem to be saying much about it. That is why the government is carrying out load-shedding as it wishes.”

Rahela Begum, a resident of the Shibganj area, said electricity goes out and comes back at least seven or eight times a day and night.

“Even after midnight, the electricity goes out. As a result, there is no opportunity to sleep,” she said.

She questioned why electricity cuts continue after midnight when demand is lower.

According to sources at the Sylhet Electricity Development Board, electricity demand in Sylhet stood at 247 megawatts this afternoon, against a supply of 202 megawatts, leaving a shortfall of 45 megawatts.

Regarding the load-shedding, Imam Hossain, chief engineer of the Sylhet Electricity Development Board, said, “There is an electricity crisis across the country at present. We distribute whatever supply we receive from the national grid.”

Asked about repeated power cuts amid the heat, he said, “What can I say? The situation is severe. But when there is a shortfall in supply, load-shedding has to be carried out.”

He said it was not known how long the situation would continue. “If supply from the national grid increases, the extent of load-shedding will decrease significantly,” he added.