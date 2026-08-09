SCC worker dies from electrocution

A worker of the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) was killed and two others were injured after being electrocuted while cleaning the roof of a mosque in the city’s Chhararpar area on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Naim, 20, from Shekhghat Bhangatikorpara area of the city.

The injured are Apu and Al-Amin, both from the same area.

The incident occurred around 12:00pm when a group of four labourers were cleaning the roof of Chhararpar Jame Mosque, said Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir, OC of Sylhet Kotwali Model Police Station.

The victims came into contact with a live electric line through some iron rods, leaving Naim dead on the spot and two workers critically injured, said the OC.