‘A Brief History of the Zahirpur Syed Family’ Offers a Glimpse into Sylhet’s Ancient History: Poet Dinul Islam Babul

Md. Mottakin Ahmed from Jagannathpur: – September 19, 2026: Poet, researcher and former chairman Dinul Islam Babul has said that the book A Brief History of the Zahirpur Syed Family is not merely the history of a particular family; it also provides readers with a glimpse into the ancient history, heritage and spiritual traditions of the Sylhet region.

He made the remarks as the chief guest at a publication ceremony for the book, which chronicles the descendants of Sipahsalar Syed Nasir Uddin (RA), one of the key companions of Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA).

Speaking at the event, Dinul Islam Babul said the people of Atoajan Pargana and Jagannathpur have historically been prosperous and content, attributing this, in the traditional spiritual understanding of the region, to the presence of numerous Pirs, Darveshes, Sufi saints, Walis and Auliyas whose prayers and spiritual legacy have influenced generations.

He praised author, journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury for documenting this heritage in A Brief History of the Zahirpur Syed Family.

According to Babul, the book sheds light not only on the life and descendants of Sipahsalar Syed Nasir Uddin (RA), but also on the historical circumstances surrounding the conquest of the Taraf kingdom following the conquest of Sylhet. He said the work provides an account of an important period of Sylhet’s history and helps preserve the region’s historical and cultural memory.

“Although journalist and researcher Matiar Chowdhury lives abroad, he continues to highlight the history and heritage of the Sylhet region through his writings,” Babul said.

The publication ceremony was organized by the Hazrat Shah Jalal (RA) Social Welfare Council and Library at Dawrai Bazar in Jagannathpur Upazila, Sunamganj.

Poet, writer and organizer Abu Kawsar presided over the program, while poet, critic and writer Md. Sadikur Rahman Rumen presented the keynote paper. The event was moderated by Md. Mukim Khan and began with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Qari Md. Nazrul Islam Khan.

Among those who addressed the gathering as special guests were Principal Harun-or-Rashid; teacher Taurish Miah; journalist and satirist Rezaul Karim Yaor; researcher Shah Nasir Uddin Maulad; literature enthusiast and politician Haji Suhel Ahmed Khan Tunu; Italy-based poet and organizer Lutfur Rahman Tarek; Lecturer Shaharul Islam; banker Syed Iliachur Rahman Nahid; poet and organizer Arju Miah; Nazrul Islam Khan, president of the Hazrat Shah Jalal Social Welfare Council; and teacher Md. Milad Miah.

Md. Mottakin Ahmad was in overall charge of organizing the event.

The speakers emphasized the importance of documenting and preserving the history, heritage and literary traditions of Sylhet and Jagannathpur for future generations.