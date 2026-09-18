19th BCA Awards to Celebrate British-Bangladeshi Hospitality Excellence in London

By Matiar Chowdhury:

London, 18 September 2026 — The Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) has announced that the 19th BCA Awards will take place on Sunday, 1 November 2026, at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel, Central London.

The announcement was made at a press conference by senior BCA leaders, who revealed this year’s theme:

The BCA Awards have become one of the most respected platforms for recognising excellence, innovation, and contribution within the British-Bangladeshi catering and hospitality industry. Since their launch, the awards have celebrated the achievements of restaurant owners, entrepreneurs, chefs, hospitality professionals, and community leaders who have helped shape the UK’s vibrant food and hospitality sector.

Founded in 1960, the Bangladesh Caterers Association represents the long-standing contribution of Bengalis in Britain and has played a key role in supporting the growth and development of the hospitality industry. Over the years, Bangladeshi-owned restaurants and catering businesses have created employment opportunities, supported local economies, and introduced South Asian cuisine and culture to communities throughout the UK.

The 19th BCA Awards will recognise individuals and businesses whose dedication, resilience, professionalism, and entrepreneurial spirit continue to drive the industry forward.

The 2026 awards mark an important milestone for the BCA, highlighting nearly two decades of recognising excellence while celebrating the wider contribution of the British-Bangladeshi hospitality community.

The event will bring together leading figures from the restaurant and hospitality sector, business leaders, community representatives, politicians, distinguished guests, and supporters from across the UK.

The Awards and Dinner Committee is responsible for organising and coordinating the event, with Atik Rahman BEM serving as Convener. He is leading preparations to ensure the evening reflects the significance of this milestone occasion.

BCA President Oli Khan MBE said:

“The 19th BCA Awards represent a proud moment for our association and the industry we represent. These awards recognise the dedication, commitment, and achievements of those who continue to make a valuable contribution to our sector. We look forward to bringing our industry and community together for another memorable evening.”

BCA Secretary General Tipu Rahman said:

“The BCA Awards have become an important annual celebration of excellence in our industry. The 19th Awards will provide an opportunity to recognise achievements, celebrate contributions, and inspire the next generation of hospitality professionals and entrepreneurs.”

BCA Chief Treasurer M Faizul Haque said:

“The continued success of the BCA Awards reflects the strength, unity, and resilience of our industry. This year, we will honour those who are working tirelessly to build successful businesses and contribute positively to their communities and the UK.”

BCA Press and Publication Secretary Naz Islam said:

“The BCA Awards provide an important platform to highlight the achievements and contributions of our members and the wider British-Bangladeshi hospitality industry. We are proud to celebrate the individuals and businesses whose hard work continues to strengthen our sector and communities across the UK.”

Recognising the People Behind the Industry

The BCA Awards celebrate the many individuals who contribute to the success of the hospitality sector — from restaurateurs and entrepreneurs to chefs, managers, staff members, and emerging business leaders.

The ceremony will provide an opportunity to celebrate achievement, strengthen community connections, and recognise the shared heritage and future ambitions of the British-Bangladeshi business community.