Menzies Aviation plans $12m investment, 1,000 jobs at HSIA 3rd terminal

UK-based Menzies Aviation plans to invest US$12 million and create more than 1,000 direct jobs in its first year if selected as the second passenger-handling operator for the 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA). The company announced the proposed investment and employment plans at a press conference at a city hotel on Thursday. Menzies said its operations could also generate more than 4,500 indirect jobs across Bangladesh’s wider economy and supply chain.

The global aviation services provider is competing with international ground-handling companies, including Çelebi Aviation, dnata, Swissport and SATS, for the passenger-handling contract at the terminal.

Charles Wyley, executive vice-president for the Middle East, Africa and Asia, and John Henderson, senior vice-president of operations for the Middle East and Africa at Menzies, spoke at the briefing.

Sakib Ershad, director of trade and investment at the British High Commission in Dhaka, also addressed the event.

Menzies said the proposed investment would cover airport operations, employee training and development of local aviation capabilities.

The company plans to establish a Menzies Training Academy in Dhaka to provide aviation training and develop skilled local workers. It also plans to work with educational institutions on aviation-related programmes, internships and graduate career opportunities.

Menzies said it would source and manufacture uniforms locally, potentially creating business opportunities for Bangladesh’s textile and garment sector.

The proposed second passenger-handling operator is expected to increase competition in ground-handling services at the new terminal. The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) aims to start partial operations at the 3rd terminal by 16 December this year.