Tarique Rahman set to address UNGA as third member of family

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to become the third member of his family to address the United Nations General Assembly when he is expected to deliver his maiden speech at the 81st session in New York on 24 September.

His father, Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman, was the first member of the family to address the UN General Assembly, doing so on 26 August 1980, while his mother, former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia, first addressed the Assembly on 1 October 1993.

Tarique Rahman’s forthcoming address will mark another chapter in the family’s association with the UN General Assembly, spanning more than four decades.

Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman addressed the General Assembly during its 11th Special Session on 26 August 1980. In his address, Ziaur Rahman focused on the widening gap between rich and poor countries, poverty and hunger, economic development and the need for greater international cooperation.

He questioned the persistence of poverty and hunger despite international commitments to development and called for a world based on peace, human dignity, justice and mutual responsibilities among nations.

Thirteen years later, Khaleda Zia addressed the General Assembly during its 48th session on 1 October 1993.

She subsequently addressed General Assembly proceedings on several other occasions, including the commemorative meeting marking the 50th anniversary of the United Nations in 1995, the 27th Special Session on Children in 2002, and two separate meetings during the 60th session in 2005.

Thus, UN records show Khaleda Zia addressing General Assembly proceedings on five occasions between 1993 and 2005.

Now, Tarique Rahman is preparing to take the same international platform for the first time as Prime Minister of Bangladesh.

According to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, the Prime Minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka for New York on 21 September to attend the 81st session of the UN General Assembly and is expected to address the Assembly on 24 September.

She said climate change would feature prominently in the Prime Minister’s speech and that Bangladesh would present its position and priorities on the issue before the international community.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said the Prime Minister would present Bangladesh’s new outlook and future vision before the world leaders, highlighting the country’s democratic transformation, future development priorities, global peace and sustainable solutions to international crises.

He said poverty eradication, economic prospects, climate action and climate finance would also feature in the address, while the Rohingya crisis would remain a major priority during the visit.

The 81st session carries additional significance for Bangladesh as Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman is serving as President of the General Assembly.

The UN’s provisional schedule shows that the general debate of the 81st session will be held from 22 to 26 September and on 28 September.

Tarique Rahman’s maiden UNGA address will therefore add a new chapter to the family’s association with the world body, beginning with Ziaur Rahman’s address in 1980, followed by Khaleda Zia’s appearances from 1993 to 2005, and now Tarique Rahman’s first address in 2026.