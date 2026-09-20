Real, Atletico face challenge of stopping flying Barcelona

Barcelona have made a perfect start to their La Liga title defence, winning all seven matches and scoring 31 goals, but Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are ready to challenge their dominance.

Barcelona’s latest victory came in emphatic fashion as Raphinha scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win away to Sevilla. With Raphinha, Lamine Yamal and Anthony Gordon leading the attack, Barcelona have looked dangerous going forward. The summer arrival of Rodri has also added depth to their midfield. While there have been concerns over their defence, their attacking strength has so far made up for it.

Barcelona’s dominance, however, faces a serious challenge from Real Madrid, who are determined to regain control of Spanish football. Real have gone without a trophy for the past two seasons and appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager with the backing of club president Florentino Perez.

Mourinho’s side have won five of their six league matches and sit second in the table. But their campaign has not been flawless. Real suffered a defeat to Real Betis earlier this month after Troy Parrott scored late in the match.

They responded with a Champions League victory over Inter Milan and followed it with league wins over Rayo Vallecano and Elche.

Yet questions remain over Real’s recent performances. They struggled to fully control the match against Inter, while their 3-2 win over Elche came only after a late scare. Real led 2-0 at half-time before conceding twice, with Carlos Espy scoring in added time to secure the points.

Real now face another major test when they take on Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano on Sunday.

Atletico will enter the derby with confidence after convincing wins over Real Sociedad and Osasuna. Diego Simeone’s side will be determined to make the most of home advantage, leaving Real with little room for error as they seek to strengthen their title challenge.