Probe report against Hasina, others in toll scam case deferred

A court on Monday set December 10 for filing a probe report in a case against 17 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, for allegedly causing a loss of Taka 309 crore to the government through irregularities and abuse of power in awarding a contract to collect toll on the Meghna-Gomti Bridge.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Shahjahan Kabir passed the order as the investigating agency, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), failed to submit the report today.

The ACC on October 12, 2025, filed the case against 17, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The other accused in the case are Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Obaidul Quader, Anisul Huq, MA Mannan, MAN Siddique, Md Faruq Jalil, Mohammad Shafiqul Karim, Md Firoz Iqbal, Ibne Alam Hasan, Md Aftab Hossain Khan, Md Abdus Salam, Munir Uz Zaman Chowdhury, Selina Chowdhury and Ikram Iqbal.

According to the case documents, Computer Network Systems Ltd (CNS) was given the contract through a single-source tender, bypassing competitive bidding, in 2016. CNS was given a five-year contract with a service charge of 17.75 per cent of total toll revenue. As a result, it received more than Taka 489 crore in bills-much higher than comparable contracts.