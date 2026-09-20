Outgoing Chinese ambassador meets State Minister

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen paid a farewell call on Foreign Affairs State Minister Humayun Kabir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

During the meeting, Humayun Kabir praised Yao Wen’s role in strengthening bilateral ties between Bangladesh and China.

The state minister said that during Yao’s tenure, relations between the two countries had been elevated to the level of a ‘shared community.’ He also said a minister-level 2+2 mechanism between the two countries is set to be launched.

Yao Wen described his three-year-and-nine-month tenure in Bangladesh as a great honour. He also congratulated Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister on being elected president of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Chinese ambassador reaffirmed Beijing’s continued support for Bangladesh’s development journey. He also said the minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China is interested in visiting Bangladesh later this year.

During the farewell meeting, Humayun Kabir wished Yao Wen success in his future endeavours.