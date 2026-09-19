Bangladesh performs first kidney transplant from emotional donor

Bangladesh has successfully performed its first kidney transplant using an ’emotional donor,’ opening the way for voluntary kidney donation beyond immediate family members and close relatives.

Bangladesh Medical University (BMU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr F M Siddiqui announced this at a press conference on Saturday morning.

He said the successful transplant, carried out at BMU, marked a new chapter in kidney transplantation in Bangladesh.

”Under the current legal framework, people who are not close relatives may also donate a kidney voluntarily, subject to verification and approval by the relevant authorities.”

Siddiqui said that several agencies are involved in screening emotional donors and verifying the legal requirements before a transplant is approved.

A dedicated hospital team also examines the donor’s medical condition and investigates other relevant factors before determining whether the donor is a genuine emotional donor, he added.

Siddiqui stressed that no financial transaction will be allowed under any circumstances in the donation process.

Kidney transplantation had remained stalled for a prolonged period due to legal and procedural complexities. The BMU vice-chancellor said regular kidney transplant services would now resume.

So far, six kidney transplants have been successfully performed at BMU, he said.