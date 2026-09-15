Measles : Treatment, prevention and what parents should do

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that can cause serious complications, particularly among young children, malnourished children and those who have not been vaccinated.

Bangladesh also experienced a nationwide rise in measles cases in 2026. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 19,161 suspected cases and 2,897 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported between March 15 and April 14, with 166 suspected measles-related deaths. Children under five accounted for 79% of reported cases.

No specific medicine for measles

There is currently no specific antiviral treatment for measles. Treatment mainly focuses on relieving symptoms, maintaining hydration and preventing or treating complications.

Children with measles should be given plenty of fluids and nutritious food. If diarrhoea or vomiting causes dehydration, medical treatment may be necessary.

Vitamin A can help

WHO recommends vitamin A as part of measles case management. Two doses are generally given 24 hours apart under the guidance of a healthcare professional. Vitamin A can help restore low vitamin A levels and reduce the risk of complications such as eye damage and blindness.

Parents should not give high-dose vitamin A on their own, as excessive intake can cause toxicity.

Keep the infected child away from others

Measles spreads extremely easily. An infected person should be isolated and kept away from other children and vulnerable people. CDC recommends isolation for at least four days after the rash appears.

If a child is suspected of having measles, parents should contact a healthcare provider before taking the child to a clinic or hospital so that arrangements can be made to reduce exposure to others.

Watch for danger signs

* Parents should seek urgent medical attention if a child develops

* Difficulty breathing or suspected pneumoniaSevere dehydration

* Persistent vomiting or severe diarrhoea

* Extreme weakness or unusual drowsiness

* Convulsions or other neurological symptoms

* Severe eye problems or vision changes

* A rapidly worsening condition

Measles can lead to serious complications, particularly in young, malnourished or otherwise vulnerable children.

Vaccination remains the best protection

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles. WHO recommends two doses of a measles-containing vaccine, such as MR or MMR, as part of routine immunisation programmes.

During Bangladesh’s 2026 outbreak response, the government launched a nationwide measles-rubella vaccination campaign targeting young children, alongside measures to strengthen surveillance, isolation and case management.

Key Takeway

There is no specific cure for measles, but early medical assessment, adequate fluids and nutrition, appropriate vitamin A under medical supervision, isolation and prompt treatment of complications can reduce the risk of serious illness. Above all, vaccination remains the strongest protection against measles.

Sources: World Health Organaization (WHO)