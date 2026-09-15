Govt has no role in Grameen Kalyan Tk 666cr tax case: Zahed

The government has no involvement or bias in the Tk 666-crore tax case of Grameen Kalyan as the matter rests entirely with the judiciary, said Information and Broadcasting Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday (September 15).

Speaking at a press conference on progress in government activities, the adviser stressed that the lawsuit will take its natural legal course. He emphasized that the administration holds no personal affection or animosity toward Dr Muhammad Yunus or anyone else.

Responding to queries regarding High Court orders on the tax waiver dispute, Zahed noted that public misconceptions had arisen over previous verdicts.

“The court has delivered its judgment, and the relevant party must pay the due tax according to that ruling. They originally filed petitions seeking a waiver. The government has no role here,” he explained.

Zahed added that the affected parties may appeal the High Court decision before the Appellate Division. If they fail to secure relief from the apex court, they will be legally bound to pay the outstanding taxes.

Reaffirming the independence of the judiciary, the adviser stated that courts in Bangladesh are performing their duties autonomously without executive interference.