Mirza Fakhrul’s brother collects BNP nomination for Thakurgaon-1 by-election

Mirza Faisal Amin, younger brother of President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has collected a BNP nomination form to contest the upcoming Thakurgaon-1 by-election.

Faisal, president of the Thakurgaon district BNP, had the nomination form collected on his behalf from the party’s central office in Dhaka on Tuesday afternoon.

Thakurgaon district BNP General Secretary Poygam Ali collected the form for Faisal.

Sources at the BNP’s Paltan office said several other aspirants could also collect nomination forms for the constituency. Distribution of the forms was scheduled to continue until 5PM Tuesday, while the deadline for submitting the forms is Wednesday.

Poygam Ali expressed confidence in Faisal’s prospects in the by-election.