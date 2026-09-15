Free 12-Week Weight Loss Programme to Support Healthier Lifestyles

The initiative is funded by the Public Health Agency and the Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership.

Healthy Horizons has been designed to help participants with a BMI over 40 make positive, sustainable lifestyle changes, while improving their physical and mental wellbeing. Participants will have a free weekly two-hour session of class-led practical advice, group support, personalised guidance as well as physical exercise, which will be delivered at Muckamore Community Centre and Mossley Pavilion.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Henry Cushinan, welcomed the programme, saying, “The Healthy Horizons programme offers a fantastic opportunity for residents to improve their health and wellbeing in a supportive and welcoming environment.

“We are delighted to partner with the Northern Health and Social Care Trust to deliver a programme that combines expert nutrition advice with physical activity sessions led by the Council’s Health Intervention Team. I would like to thank the Public Health Agency and the Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership for their funding and support in bringing this valuable programme to communities across Antrim and Newtownabbey.”

Gerard Walls, Senior Health and Social Wellbeing Officer at the Public Health Agency said, “67% of the adult population in Northern Ireland are overweight or obese. Evidence from the most recent Health Survey for Northern Ireland indicates that 62% of respondents living with obesity are trying to change their weight.

“The Public Health Agency is delighted to support the Healthy Horizons programme as it offers a great opportunity for residents across Antrim and Newtownabbey to access professionally led and guided support on their healthier weight and lifestyle journeys”.

Sandra Anderson, Health and Wellbeing Manager from Northern Healthy Lifestyles Partnership added, “We know that losing weight can be challenging. This new programme offers a supportive and accessible way for people to improve their health, build confidence and achieve sustainable lifestyle changes with practical advice, expert support and encouragement every step of the way.”

To be eligible for the programme, participants must have a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or above, be able to increase their levels of physical activity (participants are advised to consult their GP if unsure) and available to attend the weekly sessions. Taster sessions are on Monday 21 and Wednesday 23 September, 12noon at Mossley Pavilion and Muckamore Community Centre.

Places on the programme are limited. Anyone interested in finding out more or registering their interest should visit www.antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/healthy-horizons