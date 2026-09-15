President stresses more investment in Sylhet’s tourism, tea industries

Sylhet, Sept 15, 2026 : President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today called upon local businessmen and expatriates to make greater investments in Sylhet’s tourism, tea, fisheries, industries and other sectors.

“Sylhet has huge potential in tourism, tea, fisheries and industries. The hills, rivers, waterfalls, tea gardens, forests and haors here together make Sylhet one of the major tourism regions of Bangladesh. I believe there are opportunities to develop these potentials further,” he said.

The President said this at a civic reception organized by Sylhet City Corporation at the City Corporation ground this afternoon. President’s spouse Rahat Ara Begum was also present there.

He said, “The expatriates and people who have sufficient capabilities must come forward to invest in these sectors. I believe our tourism industry here will develop much more if they invest more.”

Highlighting the potential of the tea industry, the President said, “Sylhet’s tea gardens are famous not only in Bangladesh but throughout the world. That is why Sylhet is moving much further ahead.”

Referring to his recent meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner, the President said, “He came to Sylhet a few days ago. They will take tea from here, meaning they will import and we will export tea from here. This needs to be coordinated.”

Mentioning the potential for fish farming in Sylhet, he said,“There are huge potential for fish farming in the haors here and that the minerals available here could be used to establish many large industries.”

He also called upon small entrepreneurs to utilize the potential of expatriate investment, energy, agriculture, industry, tea industry, tourism, gas and other sectors.

Appreciating the contribution of Sylhet’s expatriate community, he said, “The expatriate community of Sylhet is making a very important contribution not only to Sylhet’s economy but also to Bangladesh’s economy as always.”

Urging people’s cooperation to protect democracy unitedly, the President said the struggle of the days ahead is to rebuild the country, strengthen democracy and build a livable habitat for future generations.

“Let us at least agree on the common issues that we have now. By agreeing, let us move forward,” he added.

Referring to Bangladesh’s communal harmony, the President said, “In Bangladesh, Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, Christians, we live here together and our communal harmony is the greatest beauty of our country.”

The President concluded his speech by affirming the people of Sylhet by standing with them and extending greater cooperation.

Commerce Minister Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Choudhury, Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Alhaj Md GK Gaus, Bangladesh Ambassador to Mexico M. Mushfiqul Fazal (Ansarey), Sylhet City Corporation administrator Abdul Quiyum Choudhury, among others, spoke on the occasion.