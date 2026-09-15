BARI wins ISSCA Global Award 2026

BARI has received international recognition for its climate-resilient groundnut variety, BARI Chinabadam-9, which was selected for its potential to improve smallholder farmers’ livelihoods.

The Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) has won the ISSCA Global Award 2026 in the ‘Crop Development and Production Technology’ category for its groundnut variety BARI Chinabadam-9.

The award was presented at the Dryland Congress 2026 in New Delhi, India, organised by the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and the Centre of Excellence for South-South Cooperation in Agriculture (ISSCA).

BARI Chinabadam-9 was selected from nominations across the Global South for its potential to improve the livelihoods of smallholder farmers. The variety can withstand adverse environmental conditions and has contributed to higher agricultural productivity, food security and climate resilience in dryland areas.

The ISSCA Global Awards recognise agricultural innovations with potential for wider adoption in other countries.

BARI Director General Dr Md Manjurul Kadir said the award reflected the excellence of the institute’s research and demonstrated how locally focused agricultural research could improve productivity in dryland regions.

BARI is the country’s largest multi-crop research institute and conducts research on more than 212 crops, including pulses, oilseeds, vegetables, fruits and spices.