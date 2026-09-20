Special measles vaccination drive begins Sept 26

A nationwide special measles vaccination campaign will begin on September 26, targeting children aged six to 59 months, Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Hossain said on Sunday.

The campaign will continue until October 31, with 3.4 million six-month-old children set to receive vaccines, the minister said at a press conference at the Secretariat.

Children under nine months are normally not given measles vaccines. However, the decision to vaccinate children from six months of age this time was taken as the pattern of measles infections has changed in the country, he said.

The government currently has 5.8 million doses of measles vaccine in stock, Sakhawat said, adding that the government was making every effort to prevent measles-related deaths.

He said patients were being treated according to World Health Organisation guidelines.

Asked about the dengue situation, the minister said hospitals were coming under pressure as patients were being admitted from the early stages of the disease.

He said there were sufficient supplies of saline and that mobile hospitals would be set up if necessary.