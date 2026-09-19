Robust internet, one citizen-one wallet can ensure sustainable dev: Khosru

Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said on Saturday that sustainable development can be ensured by building robust digital infrastructure, expanding financial inclusion and bringing the rural economy under digital systems.

“The marginalised sections of society need to be brought into the economic mainstream through robust internet connectivity, ‘one citizen, one wallet’ and digitalisation of the rural economy,” he said.

The minister made the remarks as the chief guest at a group dialogue titled ‘Financial Inclusion 2.0’, organised by the Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC) at Hotel InterContinental Dhaka.

Amir Khosru said digital inclusion and financial inclusion complement each other, while uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity is essential to ensure the overall growth of the digital economy.

“The full benefits of digital financial systems cannot be achieved without strong internet infrastructure,” he said.

He said steps were being taken under the ‘One Village, One Product’ programme to identify marginal producers and artisans and bring them under digital payment and banking systems.

The finance minister said affordable smartphones were now being produced in Bangladesh and would be available for Tk4,000 to Tk5,000, making access to technology easier for farmers and other people.

He said farmers could now easily obtain weather information, learn the required amount of fertiliser and check market prices of agricultural products through technology.

He added that initiatives to provide Family Cards, Farmer Cards and allowances for imams and priests through the banking system were also helping expand financial inclusion.

Amir Khosru stressed the need to ensure adequate cybersecurity and policy safeguards to sustain innovation in line with technological changes.

PPRC Chairman Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman moderated the programme, which was attended by heads of various banks, insurance companies and financial institutions.