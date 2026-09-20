Cabinet approves draft Public Procurement Ordinance 2026

The Cabinet has given its final approval to the draft of the ‘Public Procurement (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026’ to protect local industries and enhance competition in public procurement.

The approval was granted on Sunday (September 20) during the 21st Cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat, presided over by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, according to a press release from the Cabinet Division.

The press release stated that the amendment aims to safeguard local industrial interests, foster greater competition in procurement processes, expand contract management provisions, and modernize open tendering procedures.

To ensure a more sustainable procurement system, the ordinance incorporates criteria-based evaluation for goods, works, and physical services. Synonymous with the globally practiced ‘rated criteria’ concept, this method evaluates procurement proposals using multiple weighted metrics.

Additionally, to ensure balanced distribution of resources, the ordinance clarifies provisions on limited tendering methods and professional misconduct, while introducing alternative procurement arrangements for state emergencies.

The Cabinet granted final approval to the draft ordinance subject to vetting by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division. Cabinet members and secretaries of relevant ministries attended the meeting.