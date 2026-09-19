‘Education system was toyed with for 17 years’: Rizvi

BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that the country’s education system was “toyed with” over the past 17 years, undermining the quality of education and weakening the nation’s ability to compete in the modern world.

“Education is one of the main foundations of a nation’s development. If its importance is ignored, no nation can survive in a competitive world,” he said.

Rizvi made the remarks as the chief guest at a reception for meritorious SSC examinees at Keraniganj Women’s Degree College on Saturday (Saturday 19).

He said there was a period when the importance of education and learning was not given due consideration, while irregularities and mismanagement at different levels of the education system had adversely affected students and the nation as a whole.

“In many cases, questions were simply written in examination papers, but nothing was done beyond that. Calls were made from influential quarters to put pressure on authorities to ensure that students passed,” Rizvi alleged.

He said such practices over a prolonged period had damaged the quality of education and weakened the “backbone of the nation.”

The BNP leader stressed the need to equip students with modern knowledge and skills to compete in various fields of technology.

He said educational institutions must be modernised and provided with necessary infrastructure, technological equipment and a conducive learning environment. Students should not remain confined to conventional education but should be prepared for a technology-driven, knowledge-based world, he added.

Rizvi also highlighted the importance of investment and incentives in education, saying students must be given adequate opportunities to develop their talents and potential.

Speaking about women’s empowerment, he claimed that the BNP had taken various initiatives to expand women’s education and empowerment whenever it was in power.

He said BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman had proposed extending free education for women up to the honours level.

“Educating and developing women will have a positive impact on families, society and the state,” Rizvi said.

He called for increased investment in education and urged authorities to ensure modern infrastructure, technology and a quality learning environment at educational institutions.