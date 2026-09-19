Dhaka-Sylhet Highway to be upgraded by June 2029: Sheikh Rabiul Alam

Sheikh Rabiul Alam, MP – Minister of Road Transport and Bridges, Shipping, and Railways – stated that the pace of construction for the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway six-lane upgrade project will be accelerated once land acquisition is completed within the next two months, with the target of completing the project and opening it to the public by June 2029.

The Minister made these remarks to journalists on Saturday (September 19) afternoon after inspecting the progress of the highway’s development work in the Islampur-Shashoi area of Bijoynagar Upazila, Brahmanbaria.

He noted that the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway is a vital road for the country. Although the project was initiated earlier, the initial progress was unsatisfactory; however, since the current government assumed office, various measures have been taken to expedite its implementation.

The Minister reported that land acquisition for the project is currently about 56% complete, while physical construction progress stands at approximately 27%. Out of the project’s 13 total packages, five hasn’t made much progress, whereas the remaining eight are doing well.

He added that efforts are underway to accelerate the work by resolving obstacles to project implementation, including land-related complications.

Despite the temporary public inconvenience caused by construction, the project will be completed on schedule, and the highway will be opened for public use.

Officials from the relevant ministries and departments were present during the inspection.