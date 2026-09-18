Bangladesh Bank official’s house burgled in Habiganj

A house belonging to Bangladesh Bank Additional Director Mohsinur Rahman Murshed was burgled in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj.

The burglars reportedly broke a ventilator to enter the house in Uttar Shik village of Bohara Union and took cash, gold ornaments, an IPS, a television and other valuables.

The incident took place late on Thursday night, according to local sources.

Mohsinur Rahman Murshed lives in Dhaka with his family. His younger brother Mishu is a Polish citizen. As a result, the house remains vacant most of the time, locals said.

Taking advantage of this, the burglars may have entered the house in a planned manner, they added.

After entering through the broken ventilator, the burglars ransacked several rooms before fleeing with the valuables.

The incident caused concern in the area. Police from Madhabpur Police Station visited the scene after being informed.

The exact amount of stolen goods and the extent of the loss could not be immediately determined.

Madhabpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sohel Rana said police were sent to the scene after receiving the information.

“Necessary legal action is being taken after investigating the matter,” he said.