Ilish Utsab at Dhaka Regency

Dhaka Regency Hotel & Resort is all set to celebrate the timeless taste and culinary heritage of Bengal with “Ilish Utsab,” from 17 September to 1 October 2026, inviting food enthusiasts to experience the irresistible flavours of Bangladesh’s beloved Ilish.

Running throughout the festival period, guests can enjoy the exclusive Hilsha menu every day from 12:00 PM to 11:00 PM, featuring cherished Bengali favourites such as Hilsha Khichuri, Shorshe Hilsha, Hilsha Fry, Hilsha Pulao and Doi Hilsha, each prepared with authentic flavours and a touch of Dhaka Regency’s signature culinary artistry.

From the fragrant warmth of Bhuna Khichuri with Hilsha Fry to the rich mustard aroma of Shorshe Hilsha, the delicate elegance of Doi Hilsha, and the traditional comfort of Hilsha Pulao, the festival brings the soul of Bengali cuisine to the table. A silver jewel of the rivers, a timeless treasure of Bengali hearts, this season, let Ilish tell its story on your plate.