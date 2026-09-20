Pomelo Salad

Ingredients:

• 1 pomelo

• ¼ cup chopped red onion

• ¼ chopped fresh cilantro leaves

• 1 green chili (finely chopped)

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 and ½ tsp sugar (add more if the Pomelo tastes too tart)

Method:

1. There are various different ways to peel a Pomelo. The fruit has a thick skin but soft skin, so I prefer to discard that first that then slowly remove the pulps in chunks. Watch the video to understand the technique better.

2. Based on how your choice, you can either keep some pulps in chunks like I did or separate into smaller bites.

3. To the pomelo pulps, add the rest of the ingredients and using your hand give it a mix. Enjoy it right away, or let it rest for a while for the salt and sugar to do its job and make the salad tastier.