MP Gazi Nazrul, first wife taken into police custody

Satkhira-4 MP Gazi Nazrul Islam and his first wife have been taken into police custody after the hanging body of his second wife, Mariam Khatun, was recovered from a flat at NAM Bhaban in Dhaka on Sunday.

Police took Gazi Nazrul and his first wife to Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, where they are being questioned, according to reports.

Mariam’s body was recovered from Flat 203 on the third floor of Building 5 at NAM Bhaban in the evening. Police said she was found hanging inside the flat. A CID forensic team was called to the scene to collect evidence.

Police have not yet determined the circumstances surrounding Mariam’s death.

Mariam’s parents also went to the police station, according to the report.

Gazi Nazrul, who was expelled from Jamaat-e-Islami in July following a controversy over a video involving him and Mariam, later said she was his second wife.

Jamaat said at the time that it had taken action against him following an internal investigation.

The MP remains a member of parliament despite his expulsion from the party.