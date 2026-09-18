Spain announce squad, four World Cup winners miss out

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has announced a 26-member squad for the start of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, making four changes to the squad that lifted the World Cup.

Real Madrid defender Dean Huijsen and Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez have returned to the squad, while Barcelona midfielder Gavi and goalkeeper Joan Garcia have been left out. Marcos Llorente has also retired from international football, while forward Borja Iglesias misses the latest selection.

Garcia was ruled out with a right knee injury sustained after a fall during Racing’s match. His absence has opened the door for Inter Milan goalkeeper Josep Martinez, who returns to the Spain squad for the first time since June 2021.

Martinez made his only previous appearance for Spain in unusual circumstances. He was handed his international debut against Lithuania after several first-team players were forced into isolation following COVID-19 infections.

Following Llorente’s international retirement, De la Fuente has turned to Eric Garcia as an option at right-back. The Barcelona defender has regularly played in the position at club level this season.

Gavi’s absence is another notable change. The Barcelona midfielder has been struggling with a recurring knee problem and has seen limited playing time for his club. Fermin Lopez, meanwhile, returns after missing the World Cup because of a foot injury.

In attack, Espanyol striker Roberto Fernandez has earned his first call-up in place of Borja Iglesias. Fernandez has been among the leading Spanish scorers in La Liga this season.

Spain will begin their Nations League campaign against England at Wembley next week. They will then face Croatia in Seville on September 29 and the Czech Republic in Oviedo on October 3 before travelling to Croatia for another meeting with the 2026 World Cup winners.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Josep Martinez

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Vivian, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo, Alex Baena, Fermin Lopez

Forwards: Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Roberto Fernandez, Lamine Yamal, Victor Munoz