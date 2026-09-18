Bhutanese PM Tobgay makes brief transit stop in Dhaka

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay made a brief transit stop at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday (September 18) afternoon while en route to Germany.

The Bhutanese premier landed at Shahjalal International Airport at 1:55 PM. Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Dr Abdul Moyeen Khan alongside State Minister for Foreign Affairs-1 Humayun Kabir received him upon his arrival at the airport.

Following the short stopover, Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay was scheduled to depart for Germany on a chartered flight.