58.33% students pass SSC exam in Sylhet Board

SYLHET, Aug 10 – The Sylhet Education Board has recorded 58.33 percent pass rate this year in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.

According to the board result statistics, a total of 89,421 students appeared in the examination this year. Of them, 51,957 students have passed the test indicating a 10.24% fall compared to the previous year. The pass rate is 58.33%.

A total of 3,836 students secured GPA-5 this year, indicating a slight increase compared to last year.

The result was formally announced at 10:00 am today at the conference room of the Sylhet Education Board by its Controller of Examinations Professor Bilkis Yasmin.

Candidates from 973 educational institutions under the Sylhet Education Board appeared in this year’s SSC examination. Among the candidates, 53,891 were girls and 35,530 were boys.

Girls outperformed boys in both the pass rate and GPA-5 results.

District-wise statistics showed that Sunamganj is ahead in terms of the pass rate, while Moulvibazar leads in the number of GPA-5 achievers.