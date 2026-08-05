Current energy crisis stems from 17 years of mismanagement: Muktadir

SYLHET, Aug 5, 2026: Commerce, Industries, Textiles, and Jute Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir today said the country’s energy sector is facing its biggest challenge due to 17 years of mismanagement by the previous government, urging people to remain patient as the government works to stabilize the situation.

Addressing a discussion and reception for the families of July martyrs and July warriors marking the July Mass Uprising Day at the Sylhet District Shilpakala Academy, the minister said Bangladesh is heavily dependent on imported gas, making energy supply the government’s most pressing concern.

He said the government is working to meet the country’s energy demand, ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and create a favourable environment for investment, although normal life may face temporary disruptions during the transition.

Highlighting the role of young people, Muktadir said the government wants to harness the strength and potential of the youth as a driving force for the country’s development.

Several July warriors, however, voiced concerns over their treatment at different government offices, alleging that they often face disrespect despite their role in the movement.

Family members of the martyrs paid emotional tributes to their loved ones.

The father of martyr Pavel urged the government to continue supporting bereaved families and invited the commerce minister to visit the graves of seven martyrs in Golapganj.

Jabur Ahmed, brother of Shaheed journalist ATM Turab, recalled the events of July 19 and mentioned the minister’s participation in a procession on that day.

Speaking at the programme, Sylhet-3 lawmaker M.A. Malik said the July movement safeguarded the country’s sovereignty and thanked Professor Muhammad Yunus for his role in the political transition.

He also warned against conspiracies and said the July warriors should be accorded due respect as proud sons of the nation.

The programme concluded with the distribution of financial assistance and honours among the families of 14 July martyrs.

Sylhet Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Al Mamun chaired the event.

Among others, Sylhet-6 MP Emran Ahmed Chowdhury, Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Kaiyum Chowdhury, and local administrative and political leaders attended the programme.