Documentary without Abu Sayeed is no documentary: Acting Prez

Acting President Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmad has stated that any documentary made on the July mass uprising without the picture of martyr Abu Sayed cannot be considered a documentary at all.

He made the remark while addressing a state event organized on the July Martyr’ Day at China-Bangladesh Friendship Center in the capital on Wednesday, (August 5).

He added that the picture of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia should also have been included.

“There are many mistakes in the documentary,” he said. “The first mistake I noticed is that Abu Sayed’s picture is missing. Abu Sayed is the symbol and icon of this revolution. Without his picture, it is no documentary. The picture of Khaleda Zia is also absent.”

He noted that the State Minister for Liberation War Affairs had apologized over the matter, adding, “After that, we should have remained calm. Harboring resentment over this and walking out like in parliament is not advisable.”

Addressing the audience, he further stated, “This government is your elected government. If we make a mistake, correct us. We cannot become like the Awami League. The Awami League has no sense of shame.”

Earlier, martyrs’ family members and July fighters protested during the event, alleging that the documentary failed to properly highlight key events, the sacrifices of martyrs, and different chapters of the movement. This led to a tense situation inside the auditorium in the presence of Major Hafiz.

As soon as the documentary screening ended, protests erupted from various corners of the hall. Family members of the martyrs and July fighters stood up and raised vocal objections. They alleged that the true history of the July uprising and the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs were not adequately presented. At one point, chaos broke out across the entire auditorium.