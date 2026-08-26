Gowainghat Sports Club UK’s T-10 cricket concluded at London’s Victoria Cricket Ground.

Muhammed Shahed Rahman:

The second T-10 Cricket Tournament organized by Gowainghat Sports Club UK has concluded in London, UK, amidst a festive atmosphere and enthusiasm.

The tournament was held at the Victoria Cricket Ground in London on Tuesday (August 25). Three teams participated in this inter-upazila cricket tournament organized by players from Gowainghat Upazila who are expatriates in the UK.

The Gowainghat All-Star Cricket Team has achieved the honor of becoming the champion in the game.

Golam Jilani, President of Gowainghat Welfare and Development Organization, was present as the chief guest at the award ceremony hosted by Iqbal Ahmed, a member of Gowainghat Sports Club. Saleh Ahmed was present as the special guest.

Kibria Wahid was named the best player in the tournament, Faiz Ahmed was named the best bowler, Zillur Rahman was named the best batsman, and Rahat was named the emerging player. The winners were later awarded.

The award ceremony was addressed by tournament sponsor Advocate Hossain Ahmed, Gowainghat All Star Cricket Team captain Faiz Ahmed, Gowainghat Youngster Cricket Team captain Maruf Ahmed, and Gowainghat Superstar Cricket Team vice-captain Zahirul Islam, and tournament sponsor Advocate Hossain Ahmed.

The guests at the event said that sports play an important role in keeping the young generation away from drugs and various anti-social activities and in building mutual harmony and brotherhood. They urged the Gowainghat Sports Club UK to continue such events in the future and said that all necessary cooperation will continue for the promotion of sports.

The organizers said that one of their goals is to create opportunities for the development of new talent by bringing together players from Gowainghat Upazila and organizing regular sports events, and to further strengthen the association of Gowainghat with sports venues abroad.