South Korea to launch visa application centre in Dhaka on 2 Sept

South Korea is set to launch its first visa application centre in Bangladesh on Wednesday next week, aiming to make visa applications more convenient and improve the efficiency of visa-related services.

Following the opening, applications for ordinary visas will be handled exclusively through the Visa Application Center.

However, the Embassy will continue to directly accept applications for, and issue passports related to, diplomatic and official visas confirmed through diplomatic notes.

The Visa Application Center will be located at 2F, B&T Nehaleeya Tower, Plot 80, Block B, Kemal Ataturk Avenue, Dhaka.

As part of the new arrangement, the Embassy will introduce changes to the visa application process. Applicants will be required to use an online appointment system to apply through the Visa Application Center.

The Embassy said details of the online appointment procedure, including the date from which appointments can be booked, will be announced separately on August 27 (Thursday).

Services related to notarization and police clearance certificates will continue to be handled by the Embassy as before.

Further details, including the Visa Application Center’s official opening arrangements, operating hours, online appointment procedures, visa application process, required documents and fees, will be announced separately.

The Embassy has advised prospective visa applicants to carefully follow upcoming announcements and check the latest information before submitting their applications.