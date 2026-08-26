Probe committee formed over Habiganj journalist Rafiq’s death

Habiganj Correspondent : A four-member committee has been formed to investigate allegations of wrong treatment and negligence in the death of veteran journalist and freedom fighter Golam Mustafa Rafiq at a private hospital in Habiganj.

Habiganj Deputy Commissioner GM Sharfaraz formed the committee last night following allegations over the treatment provided to Rafiq.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ratnadwip Biswas has been made chairman, while representatives nominated by the police superintendent, deputy commissioner and Habiganj 250-bed Modern Sadar Hospital are the other members.

The committee has been asked to submit its findings to the deputy commissioner within three working days, the DC said.

Rafiq, 80, former president of Habiganj Press Club and editor of local newspaper ‘Habiganj Samachar’, died at Chander Hasi Hospital last night.

He fell ill yesterday afternoon and was taken to the hospital, where he died later in the night, Habiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Jahidul Haque said.

His death sparked anger in the district amid allegations of wrong treatment and negligence against the doctor on duty.

Rafiq was also a former convener of Habiganj district Muktijoddha Sangsad and Habiganj Municipality BNP.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. He will be buried today with a state guard of honour, the OC said.