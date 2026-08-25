State Minister Humaiun Kobir renounced British citizenship: Law minister

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has renounced his British citizenship, and there was no violation of the law in his oath-taking as state minister, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman said on Tuesday.

“As far as State Minister Humaiun Kobir is concerned, he has renounced his British citizenship. There was no violation of the law in his taking oath. What the Bangladesh government is doing is being done in accordance with the constitution,” the law minister said while responding to questions from journalists at the secretariat.

Speaking about the country’s law and order and human rights situation, Asaduzzaman said the government is working to ensure the rule of law and human rights by ending the culture of politically motivated false cases, enforced disappearances and crossfire.

He also claimed that no false cases have been filed by police since the formation of the government.

The law minister further said the state will stand by victims who are unable to appoint lawyers to represent themselves.

He added that the government is working to ensure legal protection for marginalised and disadvantaged groups.

Asaduzzaman said it was the state’s responsibility to ensure people’s right to justice.

He added that the government is expanding its legal aid programmes to ensure that economically disadvantaged and helpless people are not deprived of access to justice.