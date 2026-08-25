3 killed in separate road crashes in Sylhet

Three people were killed in separate road accidents in Sylhet and neighbouring Sunamganj today (24 August), with two of the crashes occurring on the Sylhet-Tamabil highway.

A 15-year-old girl was killed and three others were seriously injured in the first accident when a bus hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at Jaintapur in the morning.

The deceased, Nusrat Jahan Tasnim, was a resident of Dhaka’s Jatrabari and a student of a local madrasa. She was travelling to Jaflong with relatives when the accident occurred near the main gate of Sylhet Gas Fields in Chiknagul.

The three injured passengers, Mohammad Ali, 30, Sumaiya Akter, 26, and Kulsum Begum, 55 were taken to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Later around 1pm, Hasan Mia Gulal, 35, was killed when his motorcycle collided with a hydraulic truck near the Tamabil Highway Police Station. He was travelling towards Jaflong and died after being taken to Jaintapur Upazila Health Complex.

Confirming the deaths, Tamabil Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sanjoy Chakraborty said the bodies were sent to Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue and the vehicles involved in the crashes had been seized.

In a separate accident in Sunamganj’s Shantiganj, Ansar member Ujjal Hossain, 30, was killed while riding his motorcycle on the Dabor-Jagannathpur highway around 9am.

Ujjal, a resident of Jamalganj’s Chhoto Ghagtia village, was heading towards Moulvibazar when the accident occurred near Sichni Point.

Locals said they saw a Hanif Paribahan bus speeding away from the area around the time of the crash, but its registration number could not be identified.

Shantiganj Police Station OC Md Oliuallah said police had not yet determined which vehicle collided with Ujjal’s motorcycle.