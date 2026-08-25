Fundraising Event Held in London to Support Beani Bazar Cancer & General Hospital Foundation

LONDON — A fundraising event in support of the Beani Bazar Cancer & General Hospital Foundation was held on Sunday, 23 August 2026, at Ford Sports & Social Club on Newbury Park, London.

The event was organised and chaired by Alhaj Mohammad Ohid Uddin, Founding Trustee of the Beani Bazar Cancer & General Hospital Foundation, Permanent Donor Member of the UK Committee of Friends of National Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet, Permanent Member of the Bangladesh Centre and Life Member of the London Bangla Press Club.

The programme was jointly hosted by media personality Misbah Jamal, Founder of Sunrise Spectrum Bangla Radio TV & Peace Home, and presenter Tamanna Miah. Founding Trustee Forhad Hossain Tipu and Mohammad Abdul Muhith Chowdhury, Chairperson of Peace Home, provided support for the event.



The programme began with a recitation from the Holy Qur’an by Founding Trustee Mohammad Azizur Rahman.

The Beani Bazar Cancer & General Hospital was established through the initiative of community-minded expatriates in the UK, with the aim of providing cancer treatment and healthcare services to people in Sylhet and surrounding areas. Construction of the hospital building began in 2009, while patient services commenced in 2015.

Fundraising initiatives for the hospital have previously been held in London through various community events and with support from Channel S TV. An event and fundraising programme was also held at the Grand Meridian, London, on 24 May 2026 in honour of Life Members.

The latest event was organised with the aim of continuing fundraising efforts and encouraging people from Redbridge and surrounding areas to become Life Members and support the hospital’s work.

Guests and Speakers

The Chief Guest was The Worshipful Mayor of the London Borough of Redbridge, Councillor Bert Jones.

Special guests included Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, Chairman of Channel S and the UK Committee of Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet; Suhel Ahmed Khan, Chairman of Beani Bazar Cancer Hospital; Nasir Uddin, Secretary and Solicitor; Dr Alauddin Ahmed, Founding Trustee; Abdul Shafique, Senior Fundraising Director; and Monjurus Samad Chowdhury Mamun, Deputy Finance Director.

Special support was provided by Marketing Director and Founding Trustee Forhad Hossain Tipu and Fundraising Director and Founding Trustee Mohammad Azizur Rahman.

Welcome speeches were delivered by Mohammad Ohid Uddin and Chairman Suhel Ahmed Khan.

A medical presentation was subsequently delivered by a team led by Dr Omar Mohammed Shafi, covering a range of illnesses and health-related issues. The medical team included Abdel Rahman Al Ashkar, Sheena Martin, Morgan Egremont, Dina Roy, Abrar Ayman, Achela Agada, Markomal Mirzarakimov and Omar Hamid. Parihan Osman, granddaughter of Mohammad Ohid Uddin, and his niece Yusra Halim also participated.

New Trustee and Life Members

As part of the fundraising programme, Mrs Sufia Khanam Uddin, wife of Mohammad Ohid Uddin, was announced as a new Trustee.

A number of new Life Members were also announced, including Misbah Jamal and Nahida Misbah, Osman Mohammad Rabbi, Dr Mohammad Omar Shafi PhD, Ataur Khan, Mahbuba Jannat Mohini, Bilkis Parvin, Hisma Begum, Sajna Khan, Roushan Ahmed, Afsar Hossain Anam, Mohammad Delwar Hossain, Jabedur Rahman, Mohammad Waris Ali, Kabir Ahmed, Shahin Chowdhury, Anamul Haque Anam, Jaynul Chowdhury, Helal Chowdhury, Sujia Chowdhury, Fakhrul Ambia, Faruk Uddin, Mohammad Abdul Muhith Chowdhury, Manik Miah, Professor Misbah Kamal and Nazmul Huda, along with others who pledged their support.

The event also received commitments towards a Monthly Zakat Fund through standing orders. Donors included Ahmed Us Samad Chowdhury JP, Mohammad Ohid Uddin and Mrs Sufia Uddin, Dr Alauddin Ahmed, Mrs Mahbuba Ahmed, Shahidul Islam Chowdhury, Mothiur Rahman Khukon, Nabil Chowdhury, Barrister Hamidul Haque Afindi, Elin Chowdhury, Amina Begum, Mohammad Abdul Halim, Faruk Uddin and Sujia Chowdhury, among others.

Community Support

A number of community leaders, professionals and representatives of different organisations attended and spoke at the event. They included Iqbal Hossain Bulbul, Trustee of Beani Bazar Cancer Hospital and Permanent Donor Member of Heart Foundation Hospital Sylhet; Dr Syed Mashuk Ahmed, Life Member; Niaz Chowdhury Shuvon, Joint Secretary of Redbridge Community Trust; Mahbuba Ahmed, Mahbubur Rahman Qureshi, Parvez Ahmed, Atikur Rahman Liton, Abdal Hossain Chowdhury, Sajjadur Rahman, Alfin Shahrin, Dave, Dr Ali Khizir, Abdul Halim, Mohammad Anjam Chowdhury, Mohammad Sultan Ahmed, Shahina Khanom, Nabil Chowdhury, Juber Khan, Misbah Uddin, Abdul Samad, Mrs Hasna Begum, Shahadat Monir and Naeem Ahmed Joy.

Members of the media who attended included Mridha Shohor Rezaul Karim Mridha, Chief Reporter of Channel S; Kamrul I Russell, Senior TV Reporter; Tanvir Tarek of ATN Bangla UK; and Shawkat Islam Farazi and Tania Farazi of TS Channel.

Speakers and attendees called for continued community support and contributions towards the development of the hospital and its services for cancer patients and other patients in Sylhet and surrounding areas.

Sponsors and Supporting Organisations

The event was supported by Statuum Real Estate, Sunrise Spectrum Bangla Radio TV & Peace Home, Friends of National Heart Foundation Sylhet, Kushi’s Homemade Naga Pickles, Apple Real Estate, Supporting Care Redbridge and Faith Printer.

The organisers expressed their gratitude to all guests, Life Members, donors, sponsors, community leaders and volunteers whose participation and financial commitments contributed to the success of the fundraising programme.