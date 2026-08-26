Holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi being observed

People throughout the country are observing the holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi today with due religious solemnity, commemorating the birth and death anniversary of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

In Dhaka, thousands of people gathered at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital to celebrate Eid-e-Miladunnabi (SA), where devotees from Dhaka and different parts of the country started arriving at the venue in the morning to join a Jashn-e-Juloos rally organised by Anjuman-e-Rahmania Moynia Maizbhandaria and the Eid-e-Miladunnabi Celebration Council.

In Chattogram, the city reverberated with Hamd, Naat, Takbir, Durood Sharif and Zikr from early morning as people started gathering at Sholoshahar from various parts of the city.

The Jashn-e-Juloos was brought out from the Jameya Ahmadia Sunnia Alia Madrasa in Sholoshahar, Chattogram, where millions of people from different areas joined the procession.

The Jashn-e-Juloos in Chattogram this year marked the 55th edition and was led by Awlad-e-Rasul (PBUH) Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah (MZI). Shahzada Syed Muhammad Qasem Shah and Syed Muhammad Aqib Ahmad Shah were present as guests.

Alongside, the government has taken extensive national-level programmes to mark the day, which has also been declared a public holiday, with special prayers being offered at mosques across the country.

Bangladesh missions abroad are also observing the day with due respect. Relevant ministries and departments have also been instructed to take special measures to maintain peace and law and order during the observance.

The Islamic Foundation has chalked out several programmes from 25 August to 8 September, including Islamic sermons, seminars and discussions, alongside competitions in Qirat, Hamd-Naat, recitation of self-composed poems and Arabic essay writing.

The foundation is also arranging an Islamic cultural competition with the participation of school, college, university and madrasa students, a calligraphy exhibition and a month-long Islamic book fair in the east and south courtyards of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram, and publishing Sirat souvenirs and supplementary materials.

In honour of the Prophet (PBUH), the Islamic Foundation and Bangladesh Betar are also scheduled to jointly host a seminar, while Bangladesh Betar will broadcast a poetry recitation event.

Divisional, district and upazila administrations, city corporations, municipalities and the armed forces are holding discussions and doa mahfils in their respective areas, while the relevant organisations are organising different programmes, including discussions, doa mahfils and Hamd-Naat, focusing on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Islam’s message of peace and progress.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other electronic media have been requested to broadcast special programmes, while newspapers have published supplements on the occasion.

Important road islands, light posts and major city points have been decorated with national and colourful flags, along with banners inscribed with the Kalima Tayyiba, while improved diets are being served at all military and civil hospitals, prisons, government orphanages, child development centres and old-age homes.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman issued separate messages greeting Muslims across the world on the occasion.

On the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal in 570 AD, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was born in Makkah, bringing divine blessings and a message of peace for mankind. He passed away on the same day in 632 AD.