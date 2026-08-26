Sylhet Development Authority activities inaugurated

The activities and office of the Sylhet Development Authority were inaugurated tuesday at Naiorpul in Sylhet city amid a festive atmosphere.

Housing and Public Works Minister Zakaria Taher, MP, inaugurated the authority’s activities at a civic gathering held at the Sylhet Zila Parishad auditorium.

Commerce, Textiles and Jute and Industries Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir attended the programme as the chief guest, while State Minister for Housing and Public Works Ahammad Sohel Monzoor was present as the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Khandakar Abdul Muktadir said the government is giving priority to sustainable development, particularly in rural areas.

He said a Tk 5,300 crore project for developing rural roads in Sylhet is at the final stage of approval, while a Tk 4,000 crore project aimed at addressing waterlogging is awaiting approval.

The minister also announced plans to transform the old Sylhet jail and its adjoining areas into an attractive park, which would serve as a “lung” for city residents.

Housing Minister Zakaria Taher said master plans are being prepared for cities and districts across the country to ensure planned urbanisation.

“Sustainable and forward-looking development will be the priority of the Sylhet Development Authority,” he said, urging people to participate in efforts to build Sylhet as a modern, environment-friendly and livable city.

State Minister Ahammad Sohel Monzoor said unplanned development causes serious harm to cities and stressed the need for sustainable planning to protect the interests of future generations.

Sylhet Development Authority Chairman Rezaul Hasan Koyes Lodi presided over the programme.

Lawmakers Tahsina Rushdi Luna and Mohammad Abdul Malek, Sylhet City Corporation Administrator Abdul Quiyum Choudhury and Sylhet Zila Parishad Administrator Abul Kaher Shamim, among others, were present at the event.