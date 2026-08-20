London Enterprise Academy’s extraordinary success in GCSE exams

Bangla Mirror Desk:

London, 20 August 2026: London Enterprise Academy students have once again achieved extraordinary success in their GCSE exam results. This time, the results are reported to be better than last year. Students have achieved significantly better results than the national average in important subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science and Attainment 8. This success is causing a flood of joy among students, parents, teachers and officials.

This time, several students have achieved extraordinary results. Among them are Nicole Rahman — 11 GCSEs, 8 of which are grades 8-9. Suraiya Bhuiyan — 11 GCSEs, 8 of which are grades 8-9. Labiba Nuha — 11 GCSEs, 7 of which are grades 8-9. Ahmed Ibrahim Gudde — 11 GCSEs, 7 of which are grades 8-9. Nafis Ahsan — 12 GCSEs, 10 of which are grades 7-9. Abu Nuwan Majumdar Jannat — 11 GCSEs, 7 of which are grades 7–9.

Amira Mohammad Hussain — 11 GCSEs, 9 of which are grades 7–9. Ibrahim Mohammad — 14 GCSEs, 8 of which are grades 7–9. Tanvir Zahid — 11 GCSEs, 9 of which are grades 7–9. Timur Kozhogulov — 11 GCSEs, 9 of which are grades 7–9.

London Enterprise Academy students take a higher number of GCSE subjects than other local schools on average. Students are also strongly encouraged to take GCSEs in multiple languages. Language subjects include Arabic, Bengali, French, Italian, Portuguese, Persian and Russian. This gives students the opportunity to gain additional qualifications while also maintaining a connection to their linguistic and cultural identity.

Expressing his feelings after the results were released, the academy’s principal, Ashid Ali, said, “The students have faced many challenges in the last five years. The dedication, hard work and perseverance that the students have shown despite the adverse circumstances is very commendable. At the same time, we deeply appreciate the tireless work of the teachers and officials behind the success of the students.” He said, for their post-GCSE education, students of London Enterprise Academy have got the opportunity to get admission in various local colleges and sixth-form centers as well as in some prestigious educational institutions in Newham. The students’ destinations include renowned sixth-form educational institutions like the National Collegiate School, London Academy of Excellence and Brampton Manor Academy. By getting admitted to these institutions, students will move forward to the next stage of their educational life. Mr. Ashid Ali also said, “Parents expect three things from us for their children – that they grow up in a safe environment, learn good behavior and etiquette, and achieve good GCSE results.” This will enable them to build a successful life in a city like London in the future. We are working to meet that expectation by ensuring a safe, disciplined and ambitious learning environment for students.