Chittagong Festival 2026 to be held in London on November 1, organizers announce in press briefing

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

This expatriate is celebrated with great pomp and show in colorful arrangements.

Chittagong Festival 2026 in London will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2026, from 11 am to 9 pm. Venue: Mayfair Venue, Romford Road, East London.

Muhammad Ali Reza, on behalf of the festival committee, read a written speech at a press briefing organized by the Chittagong Festival 2026 Celebration Committee in the hall of a restaurant in East London on Tuesday evening (September 22, 2026).

Barrister Monowar Hossain, Councilor Syed Firuz Gani, Gias Uddin, Anupam Saha, Monir Mahmud, Sujan Barua, Masudur Rahman, Shawkat Osman, Nabil Rahman, Saiful Islam, Muhammad Kaiser and Alim Ullah Rahat, among others, spoke from the audience.

Reading a written statement at the press conference, the organizers further said that the Chittagong Festival is not just an annual cultural event; it is a collective effort to capture and celebrate the history, tradition, culture, glory, business and commerce, and the spirit of the people living abroad, including the host city of Chittagong.

The organizers seek the sincere cooperation and active participation and presence of all Chittagong-based organizations in the UK, community figures from all walks of life, media workers, and the young generation to make the Chittagong Festival 2026 on November 1 a safe, universal and memorable event through collective efforts, mutual cooperation and unity. They urged everyone to enjoy the various day-long events, including the traditional hosts of Chittagong.