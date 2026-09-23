Tarique attends UN meeting seeking lasting solution to Rohingya crisis

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has joined a meeting on the Rohingya crisis in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The meeting began at 11:15am local time on Wednesday at the UN Headquarters.

Co-hosted by Bangladesh and Gambia with support from the European Union, the meeting, titled “The Rohingya Crisis: A Renewed Call for a Durable Solution from Protracted Displacement, with Justice and Accountability”, is being attended by representatives of eight countries.

Turkiye and Kuwait are representing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), respectively.

The Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin said, “The prime minister will deliver an important speech at Wednesday’s high-level meeting on the Rohingya crisis.”

The meeting aims to sustain international attention, address the crisis’s root causes including human rights, and pressure Myanmar to take back the Rohingya.

On Tuesday, Tarique discussed the crisis with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih.

He said safe, dignified repatriation was the only lasting solution, requiring more effective and coordinated international efforts.