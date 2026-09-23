JS body recommends launch of ‘Shishu Swargo’ healthcare facilities, ICU expansion nationwide

The parliamentary standing committee on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended setting up specialized ‘Shishu Swargo’ healthcare and rehabilitation services for children, while expansion of ICU and specialised treatment centres across the country.

The recommendations came during the JS body’s first meeting of the 13th National Parliament on Wednesday at the Jatiya Sangshad Bhaban.

Chairman of the parliamentary watchdog SM Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting, while it was attended, among others, by Health Minister Sardar Md Sakhawat Husain, State Minister MA Muhit, the committee members Md Abdus Salam, Abu Mansur Sakhawat Hasan, Ikramul Bari Tipu, Md Anwarul Haq, Shamim Ara Begum Shopna, Md Abdul Bari Sardar, and Mahmuda Alam Mitu.

Alongside child welfare facilities, the parliamentary committee was briefed on ongoing initiatives to expand medical capabilities at the grassroots level.

Every upazila health complex is set to widen its service coverage, while work continues toward establishing ICUs, dialysis centres, and specialised units for cancer, kidney, and cardiac care at all district headquarters hospitals.

During the comprehensive policy discussion, the JS body underscored key public health and security priorities.

Key initiatives reviewed include the distribution of national Health Card, deployment of armed Ansar personnel at all health complexes, adoption of solar power, and implementation of medical waste management system. Public health safeguards targeting drug control, nutrition research, and hospital-pharmacy management were also discussed in the meeting.

Addressing preventive healthcare, the parliamentary committee evaluated current vaccine stocks and urged heightened vigilance regarding dengue prevention, family planning services, maternal care, school health education programs, and the strengthening of satellite clinics.

The committee also called for strict measures to keep the health sector corruption-free, maintain vigilance against fascist activities, and expedite the recruitment of required manpower to ensure the smooth, uninterrupted operation of hospitals nationwide.