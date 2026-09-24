EC will delay local govt polls until January amid exam schedule: Commissioner

The Election Commission (EC) will not hold local government elections in November and December, as it had planned earlier, taking into account students’ annual examinations.

Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar expressed hopes that the local government elections could begin in January next year after the examinations are over.

He made the remarks while talking to journalists at his office at the Election Commission headquarters in Agargaon on Thursday.

“We are not holding any local government elections this year in view of the students’ examinations by year-end. Once the examinations are over, election activities will hopefully begin in January,” he said.

The commissioner said there is no practice or provision for direct correspondence between the EC and the government over the scheduling of local government elections.

However, he said the commission is ready to conduct the polls and has sought a clear list from the government identifying the areas that are suitable for holding elections.

Explaining the possible delay, Anwarul Islam said a large number of law enforcement personnel remain engaged in maintaining security during examination periods.

“It becomes extremely difficult for them to perform election duties while they are simultaneously engaged in maintaining law and order during examinations,” he said.

He said the commission is considering both students’ academic interests and the overall law-and-order situation while reviewing the election schedule.

“The initial plan has been changed based on practical realities and to ensure a favourable overall environment for holding the elections,” he added.