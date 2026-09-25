Chicken Seekh Kabab

Ingredients
• 1 lb Ground Chicken
• ¼ onion (2 tbsp or so chopped)
• 1 inch ginger
• 4-5 cloves garlic
• 2-4 green chilies (I like 3)
• ¼ cup cilantro
• 2 tbspbesan (chickpea flour) see notes
• 1 tbsp yoghurt
• 1 tbsp butter
• 1 tsp salt
• 1 tsp chilli powder
• 1 tsp chilli flakes
• ½ tsp chaat masala
• ¾ tsp coriander powder
• ¾ tsp cumin powder
• ¾ tsp garam masala
• 1.5 tbsp lemon juice
• 1 tbsp butter
Method
1. Add the onion, chilies, cilantro/coriander, green chilies, ginger and garlic to the bowl of a food processor and blitz till roughly chopped.
2. Now add the remaining ingredients to the food processor and blend on high until a cohesive paste forms
3. Grease your hands and shape into kababs either on skewers or without. I make mine 5-6 inches long.
4. Barbecue: Preheat your grill to high, place kababs on the grill and cook covered for 4-5 minutes. Uncover, turn over and cook for another 2 minutes. Check one for doneness before removing the others from the grill!
5. Stovetop instructions: Preheat your pan, drizzle a little oil, put the kababs on top and cook on medium high heat on each side for 2-3 minutes or until evenly browned. If you want a “softer” exterior then cook on lower heat, but don’t go below medium! Baste with extra melted butter for extra flavour!