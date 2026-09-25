Chicken Seekh Kabab

Ingredients

• 1 lb Ground Chicken

• ¼ onion (2 tbsp or so chopped)

• 1 inch ginger

• 4-5 cloves garlic

• 2-4 green chilies (I like 3)

• ¼ cup cilantro

• 2 tbspbesan (chickpea flour) see notes

• 1 tbsp yoghurt

• 1 tbsp butter

• 1 tsp salt

• 1 tsp chilli powder

• 1 tsp chilli flakes

• ½ tsp chaat masala

• ¾ tsp coriander powder

• ¾ tsp cumin powder

• ¾ tsp garam masala

• 1.5 tbsp lemon juice

• 1 tbsp butter

Method

1. Add the onion, chilies, cilantro/coriander, green chilies, ginger and garlic to the bowl of a food processor and blitz till roughly chopped.

2. Now add the remaining ingredients to the food processor and blend on high until a cohesive paste forms

3. Grease your hands and shape into kababs either on skewers or without. I make mine 5-6 inches long.

4. Barbecue: Preheat your grill to high, place kababs on the grill and cook covered for 4-5 minutes. Uncover, turn over and cook for another 2 minutes. Check one for doneness before removing the others from the grill!

5. Stovetop instructions: Preheat your pan, drizzle a little oil, put the kababs on top and cook on medium high heat on each side for 2-3 minutes or until evenly browned. If you want a “softer” exterior then cook on lower heat, but don’t go below medium! Baste with extra melted butter for extra flavour!