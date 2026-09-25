World Lung Day : Lung diseases kill 3.4m globally

World Lung Day is today, September 25, to raise awareness about lung health and respiratory diseases. This year’s theme is “A Lifetime of Lung Health.”

According to the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused around 3.4 million deaths worldwide in 2023, making it the third leading cause of death globally. Asthma affected about 363 million people and caused around 442,000 deaths that year.

Tuberculosis also remains a major lung disease. In 2024, around 10.7 million people developed TB worldwide, with about 1.23 million deaths.

Lung cancer caused around 2.6 million new cases and 1.9 million deaths in 2024, according to GLOBOCAN 2024.

Experts stress quitting tobacco, reducing air pollution, preventing infections and seeking early treatment for breathing problems to protect lung health.