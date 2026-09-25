Bangladesh makes vibrant participation in Saudi Fashion and Tex Expo 2026

Bangladesh is making a vibrant and successful participation in the fourth edition of the four-day Saudi Fashion and Tex Expo 2026, which formally began on Thursday at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Saudi Arabia.

The international trade fair is being held with financial support from the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and overall cooperation of the Ministry of Commerce and the Consulate General of Bangladesh in Jeddah, said a press release.

The expo will continue until 27 September.

Vice-Chairman of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce Imad Mohammed Al-Aboud formally inaugurated the expo.

Later, Bangladesh Consul General in Jeddah Md Sakhawat Hossain and Osama Koukanadi, member of the Saudi Federation of Chambers and Executive Board Member of the Saudi Regional Business Council for Southeast Asia, jointly inaugurated the Bangladesh Pavilion.

Minister (Commercial) Syeda Nahida Habiba, officials of the Bangladesh Consulate General, Saudi businessmen, importers, expatriate entrepreneurs and investors, among others, were present on the occasion.

Organised by Pyramids Group, this year’s expo has brought together around 10,000 trade visitors and buyers from more than 25 countries.

More than 550 elegantly designed booths are showcasing the latest products from globally renowned companies in the garments, fashion and textile sectors.

The expo is highlighting the seamless integration of advanced technologies, enabling products to be presented in a more attractive and competitive manner in the global market.

A total of 11 promising and reputed Bangladeshi companies are participating in the expo.

The participating Bangladeshi companies are: Zakaria Knitwear Limited, Aleya Apparels Limited, M/S AHQ Apparels, Modest Attire by Jahan, Eton Fashions Limited, Swapnil House, Bonum Garments Limited, Bell Bottom Limited, Marker, Sauda Fashion and Al Noor Garments Limited.

Besides, the EPB has set up a separate booth showcasing Bangladesh’s heritage, quality manufacturing capabilities and a range of exportable products through informative displays and documentaries.

The visual presentations at the pavilion have generated considerable interest and curiosity among international buyers, businesspeople and visitors attending the fair.

Industry stakeholders said Bangladesh’s active participation in the expo is expected to play an important role in expanding the market for Bangladeshi readymade garments, fashion and textile products in the vast Middle Eastern market and creating new connections with buyers.

The participation also provides Bangladeshi exporters with an opportunity to explore new business prospects and strengthen their presence in the Saudi and wider Middle Eastern markets.