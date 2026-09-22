Bangladesh earns $38.8b from garment exports in FY26

Bangladesh earned $38.8 billion from garment exports in the 2025-26 fiscal year, accounting for 9.1% of the global apparel export market, according to an Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) report.

The report divides Bangladesh’s ready-made garment exports into three categories, with knitwear accounting for 54% of the country’s total apparel exports.

Knitwear products include T-shirts, sweaters and undergarments, while the woven category covers shirts, trousers, jeans and suits.

Bangladesh, however, continues to lag significantly behind other major exporters in the woven segment, with the gap standing at three times or more compared with some competing countries.

The report also said Bangladesh’s export earnings from woven garments were $1 billion lower than those of Vietnam, one of its major competitors in the global apparel market.