India seeks positive, constructive ties with B’desh: Jaiswal

India wants to build a “positive, constructive and forward-looking” relationship with Bangladesh and is ready to discuss all bilateral issues through existing mechanisms, its foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during a regular media briefing in New Delhi.

“India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh,” Jaiswal said, adding that New Delhi was ready to discuss all bilateral issues through the existing structured mechanisms.

He said this was India’s stated position on the trajectory of relations between the two neighbouring countries.